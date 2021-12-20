Blues Recall Kostin, Assign Peca & Toropchenko to T-Birds

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Matthew Peca

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Matthew Peca(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Klim Kostin from his conditioning assignment with its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and activated him. In addition, the Blues assigned forwards Matthew Peca and Alexei Toropchenko to Springfield.

Kostin, 22, posted two assists in three games with the Thunderbirds during his assignment. For the Blues this season, the 6'3, 215-pound forward has made 18 appearances, logging five points (two goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.