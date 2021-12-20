Blues Recall Kostin, Assign Peca & Toropchenko to T-Birds
December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Klim Kostin from his conditioning assignment with its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and activated him. In addition, the Blues assigned forwards Matthew Peca and Alexei Toropchenko to Springfield.
Kostin, 22, posted two assists in three games with the Thunderbirds during his assignment. For the Blues this season, the 6'3, 215-pound forward has made 18 appearances, logging five points (two goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes.
