Thunderbirds Players & Fans Donate 500+ Toys for Tots

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds held their annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday night, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps. T-Birds staff, players, and fans donated more than 500 toys, which will directly benefit underprivileged youth this holiday season. Donations were collected prior to the Thunderbirds' home game against the Hartford Wolf Pack on the MassMutual Center concourse.

"We are honored to support the Marines in this most generous holiday tradition," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The Thunderbirds share similar values to those of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; anytime we as a community can help bring a smile to a kid's face around the holiday season, that impact is simply immeasurable."

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns. Other Foundation support includes providing administrative, advisory, financial, logistic and promotional support to local Toys for Tots Coordinators; managing funds raised and monies donated based on the use of Toys for Tots name or logo; providing other support the Marine Corps, as a federal agency, cannot provide; and conducting public education and information programs about Toys for Tots that call the general public to action in support of this patriotic community action program.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.