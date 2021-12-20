Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters and Cleveland recalled forward Jake Gaudet from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In 21 appearances for Cleveland this season, Christiansen posted 5-13-18 with 17 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Gaudet posted an even rating in one appearance for the Monsters this year and added 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and a -3 rating in six appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 8-25-33 with 31 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 58 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of the 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 seasons. In five WHL campaigns with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 25, posted an even rating in ten career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Prior to his professional career, Gaudet tallied 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 NCAA appearances for the University of Massachusetts spanning four seasons from 2017-21. Gaudet wore the captain's "C" for UMass in 2020-21, helping the Minutemen claim the 2021 Hockey East and NCAA National Championships.

