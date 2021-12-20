Admirals Swap Goalies with Florida

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Devin Cooley from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and reassigned goalie Parker Gahagen to the Blades.

Cooley played in three games last week for Florida, going 2-1 with a 1.36 goals against average stopped 83 of the 87 shots he faced over those contests. He has appeared in eight games with Milwaukee this season, going 2-4 with a 3.86 GAA and a .874 save %.

Cooley and the Admirals get back at it on Tuesday night in Rockford when they battle the IceHogs at 7 pm. The Ads next home game won't be until after Christmas when they host the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday, December 30th at 7 pm.

