Minnesota Recalls Shaw from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has tallied 17 points (7-10=17), 43 penalty minutes (PIM) and 56 shots on goal in 20 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in power-play goals (2), second in PIM, T-2nd in scoring and goals and T-3rd in shots on goal. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Lloydminster, Alberta made his NHL debut on Dec. 9 at San Jose and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. Shaw has recorded 78 points (26-52=78), 133 PIM and 268 shots on goal in 144 games with Iowa and one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff contests.

He was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 58 with the Wild.

Iowa plays at home against the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT.

