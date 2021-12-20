Postponed Toronto Games Rescheduled for January 24, February 2

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that the two recent Grand Rapids Griffins home games that were postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Van Andel Arena. Both games will start at 7 p.m.

All tickets for the scheduled Saturday, Dec. 18 game will be valid for Jan. 24, while tickets for Sunday, Dec. 19 will be valid for Feb. 2. Fans do not have to do anything if they choose to keep their tickets for the rescheduled game dates.

EXCHANGE FOR ANOTHER HOME GAME

You may exchange your tickets for another home game. On the EXCHANGE REQUEST FORM you may choose to EXCHANGE your tickets. All tickets on your order will be exchanged and you will receive seats as close to your original seats as possible for the new game date of your choice, based on availability. These tickets will show on your Griffins account within three to five business days.

If you had Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks for Sunday's game, you may exchange them into any of the next eligible dates only (Jan. 26, March 9, March 16, or April 6). Tickets issued as bonuses for purchasing a 2021 Holiday Pack are only eligible for the makeup game date on Feb. 22 and cannot be exchanged. Saturday Friends and Family 4-Pack buyers may exchange their tickets for a future Saturday game. Those who received tickets though donation are limited to their game's respective makeup date.

REFUND INFORMATION

Single game buyers who would rather receive a refund are asked to fill out the REFUND REQUEST FORM . Please provide all information that matches your ticket order (full name, email address, and phone number). All tickets on your order will be refunded, less any service fees paid at the time of your purchase (this is mentioned at the time of online purchase and in our ticket policies). Partial refunds will not be allowed. Your request will be processed within 48 hours of submission. It may take up to 10 business days for funds to return to your account via the original method of payment. By requesting a full refund, you forfeit all tickets purchased for the rescheduled game date and will have to purchase again if tickets are available. Please include your order confirmation number with your request to expedite locating your order. If you have multiple order confirmation numbers, please include them on the same form. Those who purchased from a secondary market or ticket resale site must contact the seller to request a refund.

REFUND/EXCHANGE DEADLINE: Friday, December 31 at 5 p.m.

The Griffins will return to action this Wednesday, Dec. 22 when they welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.