Tailor and the Cook to Expand at 311 Main

Utica, NY - Tim Hardiman, Owner & Executive Chef of The Tailor and the Cook and Chris Talgo, co-Owner of The Tailor and the Cook, along with Robert Esche, CEO of Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG), have been working over the last few months on a new partnership, centered around the expansion and relocation, of the premiere farm-to-table culinary experience in the Mohawk Valley, The Tailor and the Cook. The restaurant, in its current location will remain open and operate as normal until late Fall of 2022. The new partnership will then relocate The Tailor and the Cook to 311 Main Street (formerly the Utica Children's Museum) as part of the exciting and extensive rehabilitation project which will also include multiple luxury loft apartments. The new location, at the heart of Bagg's Square and downtown Utica, will support the rebirth and continued growth of a truly historic neighborhood.

Originally opened in February of 2012, The Tailor and the Cook instantly developed a reputation for excellence throughout the Mohawk Valley and beyond. Their innovative cuisine, coupled with their creativity, ingenuity, and attention to detail, quickly put them on the map far beyond Oneida County. The Tailor and the Cook was named in the Top 100 Restaurants in America and the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America by OpenTable.

The future of The Tailor and the Cook will continue to focus on an unparalleled guest experience within a uniquely inviting atmosphere. There simply is no better home for The Tailor and the Cook than at 311 Main, where an established and renowned brand can shine within the historic walls of one of Utica's main crown jewels. An intimate and rustic ambiance will carry through both the bar and dining areas, with many design elements and historic additions from the original location carrying over to 311 Main Street.

The Tailor and the Cook has built its foundation on supporting local farmers and producers, and this will remain the cornerstone of the business. As always, you can be sure of comfortable service, inspired and thoughtful cuisine, hand-crafted cocktails and an award-winning NYS Wine Program.

The partnership between The Tailor and the Cook and MVG is a true collaborative effort towards growing and expanding a successful and local restaurant brand. They both share the unified goal of enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike in downtown Utica through a true culinary experience.

"I am so excited for our new home at 311 Main," expressed owner and founder of Tailor and the Cook Tim Hardiman. "I want to be sure that everyone knows that while the restaurant is growing in size and stature, The Tailor and the Cook brand will continue to shine through."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with a group of such talented people who all genuinely care about our community and its development," said Robert Esche. "This is an expansion and rehabilitation project that we are all extremely passionate about and look forward to that sentiment being reflected in the design and details at The Tailor and the Cook and 311 Main Street."

"This partnership is such an amazing opportunity for us. We finally have the space and more importantly, the resources to implement so many of the ideas that were impossible before. We are excited, the staff is excited, and I hope the community will be as well." said Chris Talgo.

The Tailor and the Cook plans to open their new space at 311 Main in the late Fall of 2022. For more information and news updates, please visit www.thetailorandthecook.com.

