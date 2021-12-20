Sandstrom Returned to Phantoms
December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goalie Felix Sandström has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers Preisdent of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher. This is Sandström's first NHL recall.
Sandström, 24, has gone 3-7-3 with a 3.08 goals-againt average and .896 save percentage in the 2021-22 season. The Flyers' third-round selection in 2015 is in his third professional season in North America.
On November 3, 2021, he posted his first career AHL shutout in a 25-save blank sheet of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as part of a 4-0 win.
The Gavle, Sweden native has played in 28 career games with the Phantoms compiling a 9-10-6 mark with a 3.09 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
He also played in 25 games with the ECHL Reading Royals in 2019-20 going 13-11-1, 3.27, .885.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action at PPL Center on Tuesday night against the Hershey Bears.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021
- AHL Re-Schedules Upcoming Abbotsford Canucks Games Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Travel Concerns - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League to Reschedule this Week's Tucson-Abbotsford Games - AHL
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Television Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Sandstrom Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Charlotte's Chase Priskie Named AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Chase Priskie Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Blues Recall Kostin, Assign Peca & Toropchenko to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Throwback Week Games on January 18 and 20 - Charlotte Checkers
- Leason, Malenstyn Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Recalls Shaw from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome the Holidays with Winning Weekday vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Slavin and Mitchell to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Sandstrom Returned to Phantoms
- Wilson Scores Late Equalizer in Wild Finish
- Sandström Recalled to Flyers
- Bunnaman Goal Extends Win Streak to 3
- Phantoms Game Postponed