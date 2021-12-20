Sandstrom Returned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goalie Felix Sandström has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers Preisdent of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher. This is Sandström's first NHL recall.

Sandström, 24, has gone 3-7-3 with a 3.08 goals-againt average and .896 save percentage in the 2021-22 season. The Flyers' third-round selection in 2015 is in his third professional season in North America.

On November 3, 2021, he posted his first career AHL shutout in a 25-save blank sheet of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as part of a 4-0 win.

The Gavle, Sweden native has played in 28 career games with the Phantoms compiling a 9-10-6 mark with a 3.09 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

He also played in 25 games with the ECHL Reading Royals in 2019-20 going 13-11-1, 3.27, .885.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action at PPL Center on Tuesday night against the Hershey Bears.

