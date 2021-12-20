Charlotte's Chase Priskie Named AHL Player of the Week

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers defenseman Chase Priskie has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 19, 2021.

Priskie, who entered the week with six points in his first 18 games of the season, notched two goals and four assists in four AHL contests during a busy stretch that also saw him spend time in the National Hockey League.

Priskie contributed a goal and three assists on Tuesday night to help Charlotte to an 11-1 victory over Rochester, then followed up with another assist as the Checkers earned a 4-2 win in Wednesday's rematch. Priskie was then recalled by the parent Florida Panthers and logged more than 25 minutes of ice time in their game against Los Angeles on Thursday. He rejoined the Checkers on Friday and was back in the lineup vs. Bridgeport on Saturday evening, and he scored the winning goal in a 3-1 Charlotte victory over the Islanders on Sunday afternoon â his fifth game in six days.

A third-year pro from Pembroke Pines, Fla., Priskie has notched three goals and nine assists in 22 games for the Checkers this season. He has also skated in two games with Florida, becoming the first South Florida native ever to play for the Panthers. Priskie has played 94 career games in the AHL with Charlotte, Syracuse and Springfield, totaling 14 goals and 40 assists for 54 points.

Acquired by Florida in a trade with Carolina on Feb. 24, 2020, Priskie played four seasons at Quinnipiac University before turning pro in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.