Throwback Week Games on January 18 and 20

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







We've got throwback pricing on tickets and concessions for our games on Jan. 18 and 20!

For our game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, tickets cost $1.25 apeice, just as they did for the first hockey games at the coliseum in the 1950s. Grab your seats now as this game will sell out!

On Thursday, Jan. 20, throwback pricing will apply to select concession items. Enjoy hot dogs, popcorn and soda for just $1 each all game long!

Both games are against the Springfield Thunderbirds and begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.