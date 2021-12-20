Blackhawks Assign Slavin and Mitchell to IceHogs

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell and forward Josiah Slavin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Mitchell, 22, has played in six games this season with Chicago, tallying an assist. In his 19 contests with Rockford this year, Mitchell leads the club with nine assists and ranks second on the team with 12 points. Slavin, 22, has one assist in nine games with the Blackhawks this season and eight points (4G, 4A) in 15 contests with Rockford.

