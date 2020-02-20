Toronto at Texas Game Rescheduled for March 2
February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars announced today that the game originally scheduled for Friday, January 10 against the Texas Stars will now occur on Monday, March 2 (7:00 p.m. CT), at HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX.
