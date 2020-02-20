Toronto at Texas Game Rescheduled for March 2

The Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars announced today that the game originally scheduled for Friday, January 10 against the Texas Stars will now occur on Monday, March 2 (7:00 p.m. CT), at HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX.

