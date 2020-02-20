Lashoff Recalled by Detroit
February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brian Lashoff
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Lashoff, 29, has recorded eight points (3-5-8) and 26 penalty minutes in 39 games for Grand Rapids this season. His plus-five rating leads all team defensemen while his three goals tie for second. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound blueliner, Lashoff has appeared in nine games with Detroit in 2019-20, showing one assist, a plus-one rating and six PIM while averaging 14:33 of ice time.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Detroit, Lashoff has played in 136 career contests with the Red Wings since 2012-13, picking up 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and netted his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2013 and has skated in eight postseason tilts.
The Albany, N.Y., native has suited up in 492 regular season games for Grand Rapids - the second-most in franchise history - since debuting with the club during the 2008-09 campaign and has tallied 106 points (25-81-106), a plus-26 rating and 253 PIM. One of only three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships, Lashoff has produced 20 points (5-15-20), a plus-three rating and 34 PIM in 75 Calder Cup Playoff contests, which also places second in the club's record book.
The Griffins (26-22-3-4) are on a season-high four-game winning streak and will host the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.
Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brian Lashoff
(Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020
- Condors Home Tomorrow with $2 Beer (805) and $1 Hot Dogs - Bakersfield Condors
- Dries Recalled by Avalanche, Tynan, McGauley, Wagner Return to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Lashoff Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Announce New Gulls Elite Membership Program - San Diego Gulls
- Graham Knott Reassigned to Pengunis from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 20 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Join the Hogs Friday for $2 Bud Lights - Rockford IceHogs
- Florida Panthers Recall F Dryden Hunt from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Rally Past Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Canucks Return Guillaume Brisebois and Tyler Graovac to Comets - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Danick Martel from Tampa Bay Lightning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Anthony Greco from Florida Panthers - Syracuse Crunch
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Reassign Left Wing Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Toronto at Texas Game Rescheduled for March 2 - Toronto Marlies
- Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Loan to Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game against Toronto Rescheduled for March 2 - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Trade Tom McCollum and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- NHL Defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere Joins Phantoms for Conditioning - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Acquire G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Topple Stockton, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Quine Extends Record Point Streak, Heat Fall 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Stuns Milwaukee with 3-2 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Drop 5-4 Shootout Decision to Moose - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Fall Late to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Rally to Top Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.