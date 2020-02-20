Game against Toronto Rescheduled for March 2

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars center Joel L'Esperance shoots vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars center Joel L'Esperance shoots vs. the Toronto Marlies(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has rescheduled its game against the Toronto Marlies from Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 to Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. The clubs will face off at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the make-up game, concluding their four-game season series.

All Texas Stars ticket package holders, including full and partial plans, will receive a complimentary ticket to the game uploaded to their account. For assistance and questions, contact your account representative, email Tickets@texasstars.com or call/text (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Fans planning to attend the game may also take advantage of a one-time special ticket offer. Options include:

- $20 Club and Loge Level seats

- $15 Luxury and Premium Level seats

- $10 Corner Terrace, Terrace, and Executive Level seats

Tickets are available for purchase online at TexasStars.com/Games, texting or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277), or at the H-E-B Center Box Office. Fans unable to attend may watch the game live on theahl.com/ahltv or listen live on the Texas Stars Hockey Network.

The Stars continue their home stretch at H-E-B Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. as they welcome in the Iowa Wild for a weekend series.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.