Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Anthony Greco from Florida Panthers

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Danick Martel, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Greco, 26, has skated in 37 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, recording 10 goals and 19 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. He ranks first on the Thunderbirds and tied for third in the AHL for shorthanded goals with three. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward has skated in 261 career AHL regular season games with the Thunderbirds, posting 85 goals and 157 points. Last season he posted career highs for goals (30) and points (59). Greco ranked tied for eighth in the AHL for goals and was tied for second with four shorthanded goals in 2018-19.

The Queens, New York native has skated in one career NHL game with the Florida Panthers on December 13, 2018 against the Minnesota Wild. Greco went undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Panthers after playing four seasons at Ohio State University.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.