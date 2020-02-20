Wolf Pack Trade Tom McCollum and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Lehigh Valley

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has traded goaltender Tom McCollum and forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in exchange for future considerations.

McCollum, an 11th-year pro, has appeared in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season, going 2-2-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a 90.6% save percentage. He has also seen action in 14 ECHL contests between the Maine Mariners and the Florida Everblades, compiling a combined 8-5-0 record with a 3.23 GAA, an 89.6% save percentage and one shutout.

McCollum was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 1, 2019.

Zerter-Gossage, a rookie out of Harvard University who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 17, 2019, has two goals and one assist for three points in 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has seen action in 13 games with Maine, registering one goal and five assists for six points, along with six penalty minutes.

Last season, Zerter-Gossage suited up for five games with the Wolf Pack at the conclusion of his last of four college campaigns, notching two goals and a +1.

The Wolf Pack are back in action tomorrow night, Friday, February 21, when they head to Springfield to meet the Thunderbirds in a 7:05 game. The Wolf Pack's next home game is this Saturday, February 22, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00. That is "Hartford Hockey Heritage Night", as the Wolf Pack celebrate over 40 years of Hartford hockey history. The first 2,00 fans into the game that night will receive a free 2020 Wolf Pack Sonar bobblehead, presented by Xfinity.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.