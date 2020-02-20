Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Gabriel Vilardi from Ontario, and re-assigned forward Drake Rymsha to the Reign, from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. Additionally, Ontario has assigned forward Jacob Doty to the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Vilardi, 20, has collected 25 points (9-16=25) from 32 games played with the Reign during his rookie season. At the time of his recall, Vilardi was tied for second in assists and tied for third in points with Ontario, and has 11 points (4-7=11), along with a +11 rating, over his past seven AHL games. The Kingston, ONT native was selected by the Kings in the first-round (11th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Rymsha, 21, has collected one assist from 10 games played so far this season with Ontario, and 14 points (7-7=14) from 17 games played with Fort Wayne. The Huntington Woods, MI native has appeared in 36 games in his AHL career, and has compiled five points (1-4=5).

Doty, 26, has spent the entirety of the season to date with the Reign, and has one assist and 65 penalty minutes from 18 games played. In his AHL career with Ontario and Chicago, Doty has collected 16 points (6-10=16) from 89 games played. Doty played 50 games with Allen during the 2018-19 season, where he totaled 11 points (5-6=11).

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2019-20 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League.

