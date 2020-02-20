Condors Home Tomorrow with $2 Beer (805) and $1 Hot Dogs

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls Friday at 7 p.m. Every Friday is $2 beer and $1 hot dogs night with this Friday featuring 805 and Flyjack. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $2 Firestone Walker 805 and Flyjack beers along with $1 hot dogs. After the game, stick around as members of the team and team chaplain Brian Langley speak post-game presented by 88.3 LIFE FM. Check out Portacade, a mobile arcade featuring multiple gaming devices and hockey games, on the concourse near the Craft Beer Bar.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef Enchiladas

Rice and Beams

Mexican Salad

Grilled portobello fajitas

Churros

TAP ROOM

Shredded Pork Tacos

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes | Google Play

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls play game seven of an eight-game season series. The Gulls and Condors have split the opening six games so far with one more remaining on Friday, March 27 at San Diego.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped a 5-2 decision to the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday. F Jakob Stukel and LW Nolan Vesey tallied goals for the Condors. C Luke Esposito had an assist, his fourth in two games.

San Diego picked up a win on Wednesday at home against Stockton, 3-2. Despite being outshot 42-24, the Gulls never trailed and got a two-goal night from RW Kiefer Sherwood. G Anthony Stolarz stopped 40 of 42 shots.

A NIGHT OF FIRSTS

LW Nolan Vesey and C Beau Starrett teamed up for a few firsts on Sunday. Vesey scored his first AHL goal on an assist by Starrett. For the latter, it was his first AHL point.

EDMONTON "CONDORS"

There are currently 11 players on the Oilers active roster who have also played in Bakersfield this season. All told, 15 players have spent time with Edmonton this season totaling 357 man games played. On Wednesday, three key members of a Condors d-corps (Jones, Bear, Lagesson) which led the AHL in goals against a season ago, suited up for Edmonton in an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.

CONDORS NOTES

C Luke Esposito has four assists in his last two games. He is one off his career high in goals (7) and assists (22) and two points (24) away from his career high scoring output. Over the past nine games, the third-year pro has seven points (2g-5a)... RW Josh Currie is 2nd in the AHL in shots at 177... The Condors are 10-5-6 in one-goal games.

GULLS NOTES

Gulls captain Sam Carrick is 2nd in the AHL in plus minus at +23... G Anthony Stolarz is second in the AHL in wins with 19 on the season. He has played the second most minutes in the AHL at 2,084... D Chris Wideman is 18th in the AHL in scoring by a d-man... The Gulls have the third best road penalty kill at 85.0%. They are third in overall shorthanded goals with 14.

TRANSACTIONS

2/19 - D Evan Bouchard recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

2/19 - C Markus Granlund assigned to Bakersfield (AHL)

WIZARD NIGHT WITH $5 HARRY POTTER WANDS SATURDAY

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.