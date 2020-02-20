San Diego Gulls Announce New Gulls Elite Membership Program

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has launched Gulls Elite, a revamped, new experience for season ticket holders with additional benefits. The first of its kind in the AHL, Gulls Elite is an a-la-carte experience allowing each individual account to create a unique membership with no two accounts - and no two seasons - the same.

"Our Gulls Elite members are the lifeblood of our organization, and thanks to their unwavering support and dedication to this club, San Diego has established itself as a true hockey community," said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant. "The launch of Gulls Elite gives our most dedicated fans an opportunity to tailor a membership experience based on their unique preferences. As our season ticket memberships continue to grow, we want to make sure we are listening to our fans and offering them the perks and benefits that are most important to them. This is not a one size fits all type of membership, this is an opportunity for our finest fans to decide how they connect with the Gulls."

Starting with the 2020-21 AHL season, Gulls Elite members receive the largest discount on ticket pricing and access to the best locations. Each member account will also receive a dedicated account representative, no-interest payment plans, exclusive Gulls Elite member events, free parking options, exclusive member entrance, guaranteed full-arena giveaways, merchandise discounts, discounts at THE RINKS - Poway ICE, guaranteed access to Calder Cup Playoff strips and more.

Gulls Elite members will receive an invitation to the hockey club's annual core experiences, with exclusive access to the team, players and in-arena initiatives. In addition, each account will have the ability to choose one experience of their choice, which includes options such as in-game seat upgrades and upgrades to the on-ice suite, watching warmups from the penalty box or on the bench, chalk talks with the coaching staff, participating in postgame broomball or ice skating, staycations at local resorts, painting the ice following the season and more.

All current Gulls season ticket holders will be automatically enrolled as a Gulls Elite member so long as they renew their current membership beginning Monday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. New Gulls Elite memberships will be available beginning Monday, Mar. 2.

To join Gulls Elite and receive exclusive access and events, visit SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite.

