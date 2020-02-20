Florida Panthers Acquire F Danick Martel from Tampa Bay Lightning

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forward Danick Martel from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Anthony Greco. He is expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Martel, 25, has appeared in 52 games with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), producing 30 points (16-14-30).

The 5-foot-9, 184-pound native of Drummondville, Quebec, has appeared in 13 career NHL regular season games with Tampa Bay (2018-19) and the Philadelphia Flyers (2017-18), recording two assists. A 2018 AHL All-Star, Martel has amassed 151 points (84-67-151) over 255 career AHL regular season games.

Undrafted, Martel was originally signed by Philadelphia to an entry-level contract on March 10, 2015.

Springfield continues its push toward the Calder Cup playoffs as they return home for the first time in 20 days on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

For Springfield Thunderbirds ticket information, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.