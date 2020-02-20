Quine Extends Record Point Streak, Heat Fall 3-2

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Alan Quine extended his point streak to a Stockton Heat record 11 games with a third period goal, but San Diego netminder Anthony Stolarz made 40 saves in the contest to guide the Gulls to a 3-2 win over Stockton Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The Gulls scored first as Kiefer Sherwood found the back of the net 6:53 into the game, but the lead was short-lived as Mason Morelli's marker came just 29 seconds later to pull the Heat even at 1-1. The home team claimed both goals in the second period, a pair of tallies from Sherwood and Maxime Comtois coming in a span of just 25 seconds to jump on top 3-1. Quine's goal was the lone score in the final frame, producing the 3-2 final. Both teams went scoreless on the man-advantage in the game, the Heat extending their kill streak to 12 in a row against the Gulls. The loss snaps a seven-game point streak for the Heat at San Diego. The Heat, still a point back of first place in the Pacific, will head to Tucson for a pair of games this weekend against the top-seeded Roadrunners.

GOALIES

W: Anthony Stolarz (42 shots, 40 saves)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (24 shots, 21 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Kiefer Sherwood (2g), Second - Anthony Stolarz (40 svs), Third - Maxime Comtois (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 42, SD - 24

Power Plays: STK - 0-3, SD - 0-4

- Alan Quine's extended his scoring streak to a team-record 11 games (6g,9a), surpassing those held by current Calgary Flames forwards Mark Jankowski and Andrew Mangiapane.

- Mason Morelli's goal in the first period was his first goal since January 15, also against San Diego. Three of Morelli's four goals this season have come against the Gulls, with a goal in all three of his games played against San Diego.

- Corey Schueneman has a point in back-to-back games with an assist on Morelli's marker.

- The scoring came in spurts with goals one and two coming 29 seconds apart then three and four coming in a span of just 25 seconds.

- The Heat are now 11-10-2-2 on the year when out-shooting opponents.

- The loss snapped a streak of seven trips to San Diego leaving with at least a point, a stretch that dates back to the first trip to Pechanga Arena last season.

- The Heat continued to stifle San Diego's power play, holding the Gulls scoreless on four chances in the game. Stockton has killed 12 consecutive San Diego power play opportunities.

- Stockton is now 5-2-0-1 on the year against San Diego.

UP NEXT

The Heat will head to the desert for a pair of games over the weekend at Tucson. Stockton's next home game is Friday, February 28 against the Gulls - a 7 p.m. puck drop.

