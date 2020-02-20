Florida Panthers Recall F Dryden Hunt from Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Dryden Hunt from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hunt, 24, has appeared in 20 games with Florida, producing four assists. The 6-foot, 193-pound native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, played in 35 games for Springfield (AHL), recording 29 points (13-16-29).

Hunt has played in 62 career regular season NHL games, all with Florida (2017-18 to 2019-20), registering 15 points (3-12-15).

Springfield continues its push toward the Calder Cup playoffs as they return home for the first time in 20 days on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

