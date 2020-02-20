Dries Recalled by Avalanche, Tynan, McGauley, Wagner Return to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forward T.J. Tynan has been reassigned to the Eagles by team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have recalled forwards Tim McGauley and Ryan Wagner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Dries currently leads the Eagles with 20 goals, while his 34 points are tied for third on Colorado's roster. This is Dries' second stint with the Avalanche this season, as the 25-year old has already appeared in one NHL game with Colorado. In total, Dries has notched three goals and three assists in 41 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche.

Tynan returns to the Eagles still leading the team in both assists (36) and points (40), as his 36 helpers also rank second among all skaters in the American Hockey League. In addition, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward has collected one assist in 16 NHL games with Colorado this season.

McGauley currently leads the ECHL with 42 assists in 46 games, while his 60 points are good for second in the league. In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, McGauley has netted one goal in five AHL contests this season with the Eagles.

Wagner returns to Colorado having posted two goals and three assists in 17 games with the Eagles, while adding 16 points in 20 ECHL contests with Utah.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 21st at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

