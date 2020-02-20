Dries Recalled by Avalanche, Tynan, McGauley, Wagner Return to Eagles
February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forward T.J. Tynan has been reassigned to the Eagles by team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have recalled forwards Tim McGauley and Ryan Wagner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Dries currently leads the Eagles with 20 goals, while his 34 points are tied for third on Colorado's roster. This is Dries' second stint with the Avalanche this season, as the 25-year old has already appeared in one NHL game with Colorado. In total, Dries has notched three goals and three assists in 41 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche.
Tynan returns to the Eagles still leading the team in both assists (36) and points (40), as his 36 helpers also rank second among all skaters in the American Hockey League. In addition, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward has collected one assist in 16 NHL games with Colorado this season.
McGauley currently leads the ECHL with 42 assists in 46 games, while his 60 points are good for second in the league. In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, McGauley has netted one goal in five AHL contests this season with the Eagles.
Wagner returns to Colorado having posted two goals and three assists in 17 games with the Eagles, while adding 16 points in 20 ECHL contests with Utah.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 21st at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020
- Condors Home Tomorrow with $2 Beer (805) and $1 Hot Dogs - Bakersfield Condors
- Dries Recalled by Avalanche, Tynan, McGauley, Wagner Return to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Lashoff Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Announce New Gulls Elite Membership Program - San Diego Gulls
- Graham Knott Reassigned to Pengunis from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 20 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Join the Hogs Friday for $2 Bud Lights - Rockford IceHogs
- Florida Panthers Recall F Dryden Hunt from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Rally Past Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Canucks Return Guillaume Brisebois and Tyler Graovac to Comets - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Danick Martel from Tampa Bay Lightning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Anthony Greco from Florida Panthers - Syracuse Crunch
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Reassign Left Wing Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Toronto at Texas Game Rescheduled for March 2 - Toronto Marlies
- Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Loan to Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game against Toronto Rescheduled for March 2 - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Trade Tom McCollum and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- NHL Defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere Joins Phantoms for Conditioning - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Acquire G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Topple Stockton, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Quine Extends Record Point Streak, Heat Fall 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Stuns Milwaukee with 3-2 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Drop 5-4 Shootout Decision to Moose - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Fall Late to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Rally to Top Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Dries Recalled by Avalanche, Tynan, McGauley, Wagner Return to Eagles
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Kaut from Eagles
- Ontario Scores Three Unanswered to Upend Eagles, 6-3
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Hunter Miska
- Colorado Storms Back for 5-4 Shootout Win in Bakersfield