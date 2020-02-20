Canucks Return Guillaume Brisebois and Tyler Graovac to Comets

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has returned defenseman Guillaume Brisebois and forward Tyler Graovac on loan to the Comets.

Brisebois has appeared in 43 games with the Comets this season, tallying 14 points (4-10-14). The defenseman did not suit up with Vancouver during his stint.

Graovac has played in six games with Utica, collecting one goal. The forward also skated in eight games with the Canucks, scoring two goals before sustaining a lower-body injury on December 1.

