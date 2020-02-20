Join the Hogs Friday for $2 Bud Lights

February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





FRIDAY, FEB. 21 VS. SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

$2 Bud Lights: Each Friday home game during the 2019-20 season features Bud Light cans for just $2. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Tickets: Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased HERE, at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

"Lucky 7's" Promotion: Season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign are now on sale and new season ticket holders can take advantage of the IceHogs' "Lucky 7's" promotion. Ticket plans for next season are affordable and customizable. Fans can choose between a full-season ticket package of 38 home games or a customizable 20-game package.

With the "Lucky 7's," new full-season ticket holders will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs' final seven regular-season home games of 2019-20, while new 20-game holders will receive the final three regular-season home games of 2019-20 for free.

For more information on IceHogs ticket packages, click HERE or contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Further information is also available online through icehogs.com by emailing ticketservices@icehogs.com or by texting "SEASON" to Ryan Woodrow at (815) 847-6383.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy. For details on the policy, CLICK HERE.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

Kick off the weekend with $2 Bud Light beer during Friday's home game. Tickets can be purchased HERE and the $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Friday, March 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

Join the Hogs for Country Night at the BMO on Friday, March 6. The evening will feature a performance by the Ethan Bell Band as well as a bandana giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse. Tickets can be purchased HERE, and with all Friday home contests this season, fans can pick up Bud Lights for just $2 at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.