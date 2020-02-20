Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Loan to Greenville
February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Thursday that they have recalled defenseman Dylan MacPherson from a loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.
MacPherson, 21, is in his rookie season after completing his WHL career with the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2018-19. In three previous games with Springfield, MacPherson has registered one assist and a +1 rating along with two penalty minutes.
In 47 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season, MacPherson has totaled 16 points (3g, 13a), a +3 rating, and has taken just four minutes in penalties.
Springfield continues its push toward the Calder Cup playoffs as they return home for the first time in 20 days on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
For Springfield Thunderbirds ticket information, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Loan to Greenville
