Dallas Stars Reassign Left Wing Joel Kiviranta to Texas
February 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned left wing Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars.
Kiviranta, 23, has recorded one goal (1-01) with 13 shots and an average time on ice per game of 10:39 in 11 NHL games with Dallas this season. The winger has skated in 38 AHL contests with Texas in 2019-20 and has registered 20 points (11-920). Kiviranta ranks fourth on Texas with 11 goals this season, while he's tied for second on the team with two game-winning goals and ranks sixth with a +4 plus/minus rating.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2019.
The Stars continue their home stretch at H-E-B Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. as they welcome in the Iowa Wild for a weekend series.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars . Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com .
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta
(Mollie Kendall)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2020
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Reassign Left Wing Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Toronto at Texas Game Rescheduled for March 2 - Toronto Marlies
- Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Loan to Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game against Toronto Rescheduled for March 2 - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Trade Tom McCollum and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- NHL Defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere Joins Phantoms for Conditioning - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Acquire G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Topple Stockton, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Quine Extends Record Point Streak, Heat Fall 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Stuns Milwaukee with 3-2 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Drop 5-4 Shootout Decision to Moose - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Fall Late to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Rally to Top Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.