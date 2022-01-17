Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Overall Record: 22-8-0-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
January 14 at Kalamazoo (4-2 Loss)
January 15 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 Win)
January 16 at Cincinnati (4-1 Win)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)
January 21 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
January 23 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
Walleye Weekly Schedule
(Monday, January 17 through Sunday, January 23)
Monday, January 17 - No Practice
Tuesday, January 18- No Practice
Wednesday, January 19 - No Practice
Thursday, January 20 - No Practice
Friday, January 21 - Game vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, January 22 - No Practice
Sunday, January 23 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m.
**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**
Walleye Notes
Goaltending and defense key two win week: After falling in the first of the three in three weekend, the Walleye held Fort Wayne and Cincinnati to just three goals over two games to pick up a pair of wins. Brett Boeing scored the game-winner Saturday in a game that featured a season high combined 85 shots on goal between Toledo and Fort Wayne. Sunday the Walleye ended a two game road losing skid by holding the Cyclones to just one goal in Cincinnati.
Sportscenter and a shooting gallery: Forward Brandon Hawkins scored twice in Toledo's 3-2 win at home Saturday night over Fort Wayne. His second goal made ESPN as the second best play of the night with a brilliant goal from behind the net. That game also was a record night for him as he set a new single game Walleye record with 15 shots on goal. The previous high was 11 set and reached multiple times with the last being AJ Jenks January 19, 2019 at Kalamazoo. The eleven was first reached by Willie Coetzee on October 20, 2012 also at Kalamazoo.
Top of the ladder: With 8,033 in the Huntington Center Toledo continues to lead the ECHL in average attendance with 7,654. Toledo has had seven sellouts this season.
Home is where we belong: The Walleye have just two games this week and both are at the Huntington Center. Toledo will host the Iowa Heartlanders Friday night. Toledo is 5-1-1 against the newest team in the Central Division. Sunday it will be the fifth matchup this month between the Walleye and the Komets as Fort Wayne will be in Toledo. The Walleye own a 4-3-0 record against their arch-rivals.
Walleye Player of the Week:
Brandon Schultz (0 goal - 3 assists = 3 points)
Walleye Goaltender of the Week:
Max Milosek (2-1-0, 2.01 GAA, .945 save %)
