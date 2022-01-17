Everblades Trade for Defenseman Christian Hausinger

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Monday that the team has acquired defenseman Christian Hausinger through a trade with the Wichita Thunder. In exchange for Hausinger, the Everblades will be sending future considerations to the Thunder.

In his rookie season at the professional level, the Anchorage, AK native was signed by the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League on October 25. After appearing in two games with the Ice Flyers, Hausinger was loaned to Wichita on November 3. In 26 games with the Thunder, Hausinger registered one goal and five assists for six points, while also getting whistled for six minutes in penalties.

Hausinger competed collegiately with the University of Wisconsin River Falls. In four seasons with the Falcons, Hausinger tallied 16 goals and 55 assists in 96 appearances and was named the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Player of the Year following his junior season. In his junior campaign, the defenseman led the WIAC with 36 points on 10 goals and a conference-best 26 assists in 36 games.

A two-time all-WIAC first-team selection, Hausinger was the 2021 recipient of the WIAC's Max Sparger Men's Ice Hockey Scholar-Athlete Award following his senior season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hausinger played in 164 games over three seasons with five different junior clubs. Most notably, Hausinger recorded seven goals and 24 assists in 59 games with the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League in 2014-15. He added seven goals and 13 assists in 51 games for the Jackalopes in 2016-17. In 2015-16, Hausinger appeared in 54 games with three different United States Hockey League teams - the Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks and Bloomington Thunder - posting a total of three assists.

