Glads Aim for Fifth Straight Home Win

January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (18-14-2-1) greet the Florida Everblades (19-9-3-3) on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice tonight for the first time this season. The Glads have won their last five games at home and are 3-4-0-0 against the Everblades this season.

Scouting the Everblades

The Everblades have won five of their last seven games and sit atop the South Division with 44 points. Florida has been a force on the road this season and own a 13-1-3-1 record away from Hertz Arena. The Blades possess two of the top offensive players in the league with Blake Winiecki and Alex Aleardi. Winiecki's 40 points (17G-23A) leads the entire ECHL while both Winiecki and Aleardi are tied for the league lead with 17 goals. John McCarron is also fifth in league scoring with 35 points (15G-20A).

Last Time Out

The Gladiators blew past the Norfolk Admirals 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at home. Derek Nesbitt and Kameron Kielly each scored two goals while Elijah Vilio, Derek Topatigh, and Eric Neiley all found the back of the net as well.

Last Meeting

Atlanta squeaked by Florida 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 2 in Duluth. The Glads led 2-0 heading into the third period on goals from Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler, but the Blades stormed back to tie the game with a pair of late tallies. Derek Nesbitt won the game in overtime for Atlanta.

Hoelscher the Hero

Rookie forward Mitchell Hoelscher tabbed three assists on Jan. 16 vs Norfolk and now has five points (2G-3A) in his first three Gladiators games. The 21-year-old was loaned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators on Jan. 12 and made his ECHL debut that same night against Cincinnati. In the second period, Hoelscher netted his first professional goal. The Waterloo, Ontario native appeared in two games this season with Belleville before suffering a lower body injury. Hoelscher had played in seven games last season with the B-Sens and recorded one assist. The 6-foot, 176-pound forward was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jurassic Parks

Goaltender Tyler Parks has loomed large in net all season for Atlanta. The 6-foot-6 netminder ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.10 goals-against average, second in the league with a .933 save percentage, and he leads all ECHL goaltenders with 15 wins this season. On Jan. 14 against Jacksonville, Parks tied a season high with 42 saves on 43 shots. The 29-year-old has also played the second most minutes of anyone in the ECHL at 1316.

Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star

Defenseman Tim Davison was announced as a selection for the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic to take place on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville. Davison leads all Atlanta defensemen with 25 points (6G-19A) this season and ranks fifth amongst league blueliners in scoring. The fourth-year pro is on track to have a career season and eclipse his previous high of 30 points (4G-26A) that he set back in the 2018-19 season with South Carolina. Davison has been productive recently with points in four of his last six games.

--

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 17 at 12:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Florida Everblades

PROMOTION: $10 Tickets

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Today's game will also be aired on 680 AM The Fan.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.