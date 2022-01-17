MLK Day Matchup with Worcester Set for 1:00 p.m. Puck Drop

January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals vs. the Worcester Railers

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals vs. the Worcester Railers(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa. This is the 7th of 12 meetings between the two teams this season, with seven of the last eight overall matchups being against Worcester. The Royals are 4-2-0 against the Railers.

In their previous game, Worcester beat Reading, 2-1. After falling into a 2-0 hole after 20 minutes, Jacob Pritchard scored his first goal since Dec. 1 in the middle frame after Jackson Cressey's effort forced a turnover by the Railers. Pritchard sneakily took position to the right of goaltender Ken Appleby before slotting it between him and the near post. Cressey has now recorded points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Reading currently leads the North Division with 33 points in 27 games and a record of 14-8-4-1. Worcester sits last with 24 points in 28 games and a record of 11-15-1-1. The Newfoundland Growlers occupy the second spot with 32 points but hold five games in-hand over the Royals with only 22 games played.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - The annual MLK Day Game! Kids attending will receive a youth jersey giveaway and get free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. They can also get $1 candy bags.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.