Jason Payne Named Assistant Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic

January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, are happy to announce that Head Coach Jason Payne has been named Assistant Coach for the ECHL All-Stars and will be on the bench Monday night for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Florida

Payne, 46, will join All-Star Classic Head Coach Dan Watson of the Toledo Walleye on the bench for Monday night's game. Newfoundland Growlers Head Coach Eric Wellwood was originally listed as Watson's assistant coach, but was unable to attend due to travel issues. This is Payne's second time as an assistant coach for the ECHL All-Star Classic. In 2019, Payne joined then-Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas in Toledo for the All-Star festivities.

After serving as an assistant coach for the Cyclones since 2018, Jason was named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations in August of last year. The Toronto, Ontario native heads into the All-Star break with Cincinnati owning a 20-13-1-0 record through the first 34 games of the 2021-22 ECHL season. The Cyclones currently occupy second place in the Central Division. Payne recently led the Cyclones to a nine game point streak for the first time since December 2018.

"It's definitely an exciting opportunity to be a part of an event like this," said Payne. "I remember my first year with the Cyclones and being with Matt (Thomas) in Toledo for the All-Star Classic. It's a fun time, and it's humbling to be named to coach the top players from across our league."

Jason joins Cyclones defenseman Wyatt Ege, who was named to the ECHL All-Stars team last week.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.