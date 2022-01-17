Grizz Win Series with 6-3 Monday Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Mason Mannek scored 1 goal and 2 assists and Quinn Ryan added 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads on the MLK Monday matinee at Maverik Center.

Matthew Boucher got Utah on the board with a shorthanded goal 12:34 into the contest. It was Boucher's 10th of the season and it was Utah's 13th shorthanded goal of the campaign. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Idaho's Luc Brown scored a power play goal 19 seconds into the second. David Norris game Idaho a 2-1 lead 6:22 in. Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley tied the game on a pass from Kyle Pouncy in front of the net 12:45 into the second. 35 seconds later Christian Simeone scored to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Grizzlies led by 1 after 2 periods. Utah is now 15-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Quinn Ryan got Utah some insurance 2:10 into the third period as he scored his 9th of the year. 16 seconds later Mason Mannek extended the lead to 5-2 with his 12th of the year. Connor McDonald scored his first of the year 5:46 into the third to make it a 6-2 game. Idaho's Casey Johnson closed out the scoring 9:52 into the third.

Utah won 2 of the 3 games in the series as they extend their lead in first place in the Mountain division. It was game 36 for the Grizz, who finish the first half with a 22-12-1-1 record and a .639 winning percentage.

The Grizzlies homestand continues with a 3 game series vs Allen on January 21-22 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, January 23rd at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Mason Mannek (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Quinn Ryan (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Connor McDonald (Utah) - 1 goal.

