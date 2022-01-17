Oilers Acquire Andrew Shewfelt from Wichita Thunder
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Andrew Shewfelt from the Wichita Thunder.
Shewfelt, a 25-year-old rookie has six points (4G, 2A) in 31 games for the Thunder this season, producing one assist against Tulsa this campaign.
"Shewfelt is a player that has always stood out to me when we play Wichita," said head coach Rob Murray of his newest player. "He can really skate well, and he will add some speed to our forward group."
The Dartmouth, NS native played Canadian college hockey for Dalhousie University, producing 46 points (20G, 26A) in 90 collegiate appearances.
Prior to playing USports hockey, the 5-10, 185 lbs. forward played Major Junior in the QMJHL, compiling 67 points (32G, 35A) in 206 games between Halifax and Drummondville.
The Oilers next face Shewfelt's former team, the Wichita Thunder, on Friday, Jan. 21 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Saturday, Jan. 22. The first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a free youth jersey, provided by York Plumbing. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the game will start at 7:05 p.m. The jerseys are first-come, first-serve. The legendary Zooperstars entertainment group will also be in attendance, and the Oilers will wear Nickelodeon Double Dare jerseys that will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge following the action.
