Oilers Acquire Andrew Shewfelt from Wichita Thunder

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Andrew Shewfelt from the Wichita Thunder.

Shewfelt, a 25-year-old rookie has six points (4G, 2A) in 31 games for the Thunder this season, producing one assist against Tulsa this campaign.

"Shewfelt is a player that has always stood out to me when we play Wichita," said head coach Rob Murray of his newest player. "He can really skate well, and he will add some speed to our forward group."

The Dartmouth, NS native played Canadian college hockey for Dalhousie University, producing 46 points (20G, 26A) in 90 collegiate appearances.

Prior to playing USports hockey, the 5-10, 185 lbs. forward played Major Junior in the QMJHL, compiling 67 points (32G, 35A) in 206 games between Halifax and Drummondville.

The Oilers next face Shewfelt's former team, the Wichita Thunder, on Friday, Jan. 21 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

