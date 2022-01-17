Bibeau to Backup in Seattle this Afternoon
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced that goalie Antoine Bibeau was recalled by Seattle and will serve as the backup netminder in today's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Antoine Bibeau was the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week two weeks ago. He leads the Americans in wins this season with six (6-2-1) and save percentage at 0.928.
The former draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs is in his first season with the Americans. He has played in four NHL games in his pro career, two with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 16-17, and two with the Colorado Avalanche in the 19-20 season.
He played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and began his professional career with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) in 14-15, where he appeared in 31 games and posted a record of 15-10-5.
The Allen Americans return to action this weekend on the road in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau
(Ed Bailey)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner Returns for MLK 1 PM Game - Utah Grizzlies
- The Trois-Rivières Lions: The Best-Represented Team at the All-Star Classic - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bibeau to Backup in Seattle this Afternoon - Allen Americans
- Jason Payne Named Assistant Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brad Barone Added to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Following a Humbling 2020-21 Season, Logan Nelson Reaches New Heights with Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- Florek Added to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Roster Changes Announced for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Everblades Trade for Defenseman Christian Hausinger - Florida Everblades
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 17, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades and Gladiators to Open Three-Game Week on Monday - Florida Everblades
- MLK Day Matchup with Worcester Set for 1:00 p.m. Puck Drop - Reading Royals
- Glads Aim for Fifth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.