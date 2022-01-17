Bibeau to Backup in Seattle this Afternoon

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced that goalie Antoine Bibeau was recalled by Seattle and will serve as the backup netminder in today's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Antoine Bibeau was the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week two weeks ago. He leads the Americans in wins this season with six (6-2-1) and save percentage at 0.928.

The former draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs is in his first season with the Americans. He has played in four NHL games in his pro career, two with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 16-17, and two with the Colorado Avalanche in the 19-20 season.

He played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and began his professional career with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) in 14-15, where he appeared in 31 games and posted a record of 15-10-5.

The Allen Americans return to action this weekend on the road in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies.

