The Trois-Rivières Lions: The Best-Represented Team at the All-Star Classic
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Today the ECHL's All-Star Classic will bring together the best players in the league. The game is being held in Jacksonville, Florida.
Even though it's only its first season in the ECHL, the Lions will be the best-represented team in the league with four of its players hitting the ice: forwards Olivier Archambault, Alexis D'Aoust and Anthony Nellis, along with defenceman Olivier Galipeau.
Puck drop is 7:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner Returns for MLK 1 PM Game - Utah Grizzlies
- The Trois-Rivières Lions: The Best-Represented Team at the All-Star Classic - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bibeau to Backup in Seattle this Afternoon - Allen Americans
- Jason Payne Named Assistant Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brad Barone Added to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Following a Humbling 2020-21 Season, Logan Nelson Reaches New Heights with Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- Florek Added to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Roster Changes Announced for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Everblades Trade for Defenseman Christian Hausinger - Florida Everblades
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 17, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades and Gladiators to Open Three-Game Week on Monday - Florida Everblades
- MLK Day Matchup with Worcester Set for 1:00 p.m. Puck Drop - Reading Royals
- Glads Aim for Fifth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- The Trois-Rivières Lions: The Best-Represented Team at the All-Star Classic
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice
- Lions Lose to Mariners
- Lions Lose to Mariners
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice