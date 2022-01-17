The Trois-Rivières Lions: The Best-Represented Team at the All-Star Classic

Today the ECHL's All-Star Classic will bring together the best players in the league. The game is being held in Jacksonville, Florida.

Even though it's only its first season in the ECHL, the Lions will be the best-represented team in the league with four of its players hitting the ice: forwards Olivier Archambault, Alexis D'Aoust and Anthony Nellis, along with defenceman Olivier Galipeau.

Puck drop is 7:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

