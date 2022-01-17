ECHL Transactions - January 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 17 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Chase Perry, G

Fort Wayne:

Liam Hughes, G

Iowa:

Derek Whitmore, F

Trois-Rivieres:

Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F loaned to Charlotte

Atlanta:

Add Matt Gomercic, F activated from reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Florida:

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Christian Hausinger, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Ben Masella, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nolan Sheeran, F placed on reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Shawn Cameron, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Angus Redmond, G loaned to Charlotte

Iowa:

Add Billy Constantinou, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Jack Berry, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Carlson, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Churchfield, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G returned from loan to Springfield

Newfoundland:

Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

South Carolina:

Delete Logan Flodell, G loaned to Henderson

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D returned from loan to Laval

Add Mathieu Brisebois, D activated from reserve

Delete Maxime St-Cyr, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG

Delete Andrew Shewfelt, F traded to Tulsa

Worcester:

Add Michael Consentino, G added as EBUG

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brennan Feasey, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

