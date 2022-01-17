ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 17 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Chase Perry, G
Fort Wayne:
Liam Hughes, G
Iowa:
Derek Whitmore, F
Trois-Rivieres:
Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F loaned to Charlotte
Atlanta:
Add Matt Gomercic, F activated from reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Florida:
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Christian Hausinger, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Ben Masella, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nolan Sheeran, F placed on reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Shawn Cameron, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Angus Redmond, G loaned to Charlotte
Iowa:
Add Billy Constantinou, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Jack Berry, G activated from reserve
Add Alex Carlson, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Churchfield, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G returned from loan to Springfield
Newfoundland:
Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
South Carolina:
Delete Logan Flodell, G loaned to Henderson
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Olivier Galipeau, D returned from loan to Laval
Add Mathieu Brisebois, D activated from reserve
Delete Maxime St-Cyr, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G returned from loan to Bakersfield
Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG
Delete Andrew Shewfelt, F traded to Tulsa
Worcester:
Add Michael Consentino, G added as EBUG
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brennan Feasey, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
