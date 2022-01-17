Steelheads Slip in Weekend Finale to Utah, 6-3
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (19-14-1) could not complete the comeback in a 6-3 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (22-12-2) on Monday afternoon from Maverik Center.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Grizzlies put up pressure early and earned the first goal of the game shorthanded in the first period to take the advantage into the second period. The Steelheads jumped back in with back-to-back goals including a deflection from forward Luc Brown (PP, 0:19 2nd) on the second shift of the period and a one-timer by forward David Norris (6:22 2nd) to gain the 2-1 lead. However, the Grizzlies answered with back-to-back goals within one minute of each other to take back the lead, 3-2. The Grizzlies then scored three goals in six minutes to open up the game, and though Steelheads defenseman Casey Johnson (9:52 3rd) added one back later in the game, the Grizzlies took the 6-3 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. UTA - Mason Mannek (goal, 2 assists)
2. UTA - Quinn Ryan (goal, assist)
3. UTA - Connor McDonald (goal)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Luc Brown (F) - goal, assist
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Luc Brown: Brown posted another goal in today's game and closes the weekend with four points in two games. Brown leads all active ECHL rookie skaters with 30 points (12-18-30).
- David Norris: Norris found the back of the net for the first time since November 10, breaking a 21-game goal drought. Norris now owns three goals and nine points on the season.
- Max Martin: In just three-career ECHL games this week, Martin has been a boost to the team's defense netting assists in back-to-back games. He owned five points in 14 AHL games prior to his assignment.
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads and Grizzlies split their six-game stretch with three wins each though the Grizzlies technically took more points due to the shootout result on January 8. The Steelheads and Grizzlies each took two of three games in their respective home buildings as well as netted six goals in a game at least once. The Steelheads outscored the Grizzlies 21-18 over the last two weeks and netted power play goals in four of six games. The Steelheads trail the Grizzlies by seven points for the top spot in the Mountain Division.
ATTENDANCE: 2,838
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads continue their six-game road trip with the first of three games against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m. from Monument Ice Arena. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" & FloHockey.tv.
