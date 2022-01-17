Grizzlies Gameday: Miner Returns for MLK 1 PM Game

January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (19-13-0-1, 39 points, .591 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (21-12-1-1, 44 points, .629 Win %)

Monday, January 17, 2022. Maverik Center. 1:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the rubber match of the 3 game set at Maverik Center. It's the 3rd of a 6 game homestand for Utah as the Allen Americans will be at Maverik Center on January 21-23.

Utah has been good at home this season as they are 11-5 at Maverik Center and have outscored opponents 56 to 39 at home. After the Monday afternoon game the Grizzlies will reach the halfway point of the regular season as it is game 36 of 72. Utah and Atlanta will be the first 2 teams to play in 36 games this season.

Big Crowd at Maverik Center

A crowd of 8,500 were at Maverik Center on Guns N Hoses Night last Saturday. It was the biggest crowd since 9345 attended Utah's 3-2 overtime win on April 6, 2019. In that game Caleb Herbert scored the game winning goal 1:06 into the extra session. Ty Lewis scored 2 goals for Utah that night. In the 2018-19 season the Grizzlies had 4 games with more than 9,000 fans in attendance.

Grizz in First Place

Utah has a winning percentage of .629 and is in first place, and Idaho has a .591 winning percentage and is in 2nd place. Utah's 44 standings points are tied with Florida for 2nd most in the league. Toledo leads the league with 46 points.

Last Game: Idaho Won 6-0

Idaho's AJ White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk each scored 2 goals and Zack Andrusiak and Shawn McBride each added a goal in Idaho's 6-0 win on Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center. Idaho's Colton Point saved all 25 Utah shots to earn his 2nd pro shutout. Point shut out Utah 4-0 on Feb. 29, 2020 at Idaho Central Arena. It was the 2nd time Utah was shut out in a game this season as Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved 46 shots he saw on December 27, 2021 in a 3-0 Rush win.

Last Friday Night: Bradley, Bowen and Boucher Leads Utah to Victory

Trey Bradley scored 2 shorthanded goals and Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season in a 4-1 win over Idaho on Friday night at Maverik Center. Peyton Jones was solid in net as he saved 24 of 25 to earn his team leading 8th win of the campaign.

Transaction: Trent Miner Returns to Utah

Goaltender Trent Miner was reassigned to the Grizzlies on January 16th. Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. He has a record of 7-4 with a 2.13 Goals Against Average and a .930 Save percentage. Miner was the taxi squad goaltender for the Colorado Avalanche in late December, early January. Miner has 5 professional shutouts in his first 20 pro games.

Recent Transactions

January 16, 2022 - Trent Miner reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 15, 2022 - Nick Henry and Andrew Nielsen reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 14, 2022 - Nate Clurman reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Ryan Orgel was released.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Named to All-Star Team

D'Astous was named to the 2022 league All-Star team. D'Astous leads the club with 13 goals, despite playing in only 25 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals, power play goals (4) and is tied for the lead with 3 game winning goals. D'Astous won the game in overtime at Allen on October 30, 2021. The most dramatic goal he has scored this season came on January 5th at Idaho when he scored with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to give Utah a 2-1 win. In the 4 games since returning from a stint in the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Jan. 1, 2022 he leads Utah with 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists, +2). D'Astous currently leads Utah with 28 points (13g, 15a). He also leads the Grizz with 11 power play points (4g, 7a). D'Astous will represent the Grizzlies at the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville on January 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm Mountain time.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 50 to 31 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 385 to 366 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 44. In the season series with Idaho this season the Steelheads have outscored Utah 12 to 10 in the 2nd periods. Idaho has been strong in the 2nd periods this season as they have outscored the opposition 38 to 25.

Season Series vs Idaho

Utah is 3-4-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Brian Bowen has 4 goals vs Idaho this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each have 3 goals vs Idaho. Idaho's AJ White (6 goals, 4 assists) and Luc Brown (3 goals, 7 assists) each has 10 points vs Utah. Chase Zieky has 4 goals vs Utah. Zieky has 6 goals in 15 games with Idaho this season. In the last 5 years Utah is 21-20-4-4 vs Idaho. Idaho's power play has given Utah all sorts of fits as they are 10 for 29 on the power play.

This Week's Games

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trey Bradley 2 goals. Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 25 in net. Bradley and Luke Martin were a +3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Boucher were a +2. Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 25.

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Idaho 6 Utah 0 - AJ White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk each had 2 goals.

Monday - Idaho at Utah. 1:10 pm - Marvel superhero day with specialty jerseys.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Next Series

Allen at Utah - Friday, January 21, 2022. 7:10 pm. - AFCU Friday.

Allen at Utah - Saturday, January 22, 2022. 7:10 pm.

Allen at Utah - Sunday, January 23, 2022. 1:10 pm.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Back after a stint in the AHL) leads all league defenseman with 13 goals and is tied for 1st with 28 points. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 4 power play goals. Trey Bradley leads the league with 4 shorthanded goals.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 21-12-1-1

Home record: 11-4. Utah has outscored opponents 56 to 33 at home.

Road record: 10-7-1-1

Win percentage: .629. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 44.

Last 10: 5-4-0-1.

Goals per game: 3.37 (10th) Goals for: 118.

Goals against per game: 2.97 (8th) Goals Against: 104.

Shots per game: 32.86 (7th)

Shots against per game: 30.66 (12th)

Power Play: 20 for 103 - 19.4 % (12th)

Penalty Kill: 103 for 138- 74.6 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 511. 14.60 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 12 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 10-5-0-1. Utah has scored first in 16 of 35 games this season. Utah is 11-7-1 when the opposition scores first.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 10 6

Opposition 11 8

Record in One Goal Games: 6-2-1-1. 10 of the 35 games have been decided by 1. 11 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (13).

Assists: Brandon Cutler (17)

Points: D'Astous (28)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+17)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (85)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (11)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (7).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (109)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (8 for 41). 19.5 %. - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (3).

Wins: Peyton Jones (8).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 24 50 41 3 0 118 Utah Grizzlies 373 376 355 21 1128

Opposition 32 31 39 1 1 104 Opposition 339 357 337 12 1048

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: 0

Assist Streaks: 0

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Burzan (2).

Matthew Boucher has 2 or more points in 5 of his last 11 games. Boucher missed 16 games for Utah due to an injury from Nov.5 - Dec. 12 and 5 games from Dec. 29-Jan. 7. Boucher has a point in 10 of his last 12 games.

Trey Bradley has 9 goals and 3 assists in his last 12 games. Bradley leads the club with 10 multiple point games.

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 7 of his last 15 games. Tardif has a point in 12 of his 17 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 5 of his last 6 games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. He has a point in 19 different games for Utah this season. In 6 games in January D'Astous has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) and a +7 rating. D'Astous has 34 shots on goal in 6 games in January.

Luke Martin has 6 points in 6 games in January (2 goals, 4 assists).

Luka Burzan has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Burzan has missed the last 5 games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley

8: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

7: Ben Tardif

6: Brandon Cutler, Luke Martin.

5: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen.

4: Mason Mannek, Andrew Nielsen, Tyler Penner.

2: Luka Burzan, Gehrett Sargis.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored 12 shorthanded goals this season which is the most in the league. Utah is 14-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 50 to 31 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 20-5-1-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 56 to 39 at home this season. Utah's 118 goals are the 2nd most in the league. Their 44 standings points are tied with Florida and Toledo for the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 11-4-1-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 7-3-0-1 on Saturdays. Utah is 19-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-8-1 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is tied with Atlanta for he most in the league. The Grizz are 14-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 14-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.