Brett Marietti Inducted to ECHL Hall of Fame
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Former Stingray, Brett Marietti, was inducted into the East Coast Hockey League Hall of Fame on Monday. He is the sixth player with ties to the Stingrays to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame, joining Tom Nemeth, Rod Taylor, Dave Seitz, Jason Saal, and Jared Bednar.
Marietti spent nine of his 10 professional hockey seasons in the Lowcountry playing for the Stingrays organization. After 550 games in Charleston, the forward ranks first in franchise history in games played, and second in goals (194), assists (287), and total points (481). Marietti also ranks 24th in ECHL history in games played, 28th in goals, 36th in points, and tied for 38th in assists.
"Today is a great day for Brett and the Stingrays organization," said President Rob Concannon. "Brett's stats painted a small picture of the leader and player he was for many years. He set the standard of what it meant to be a Stingray and continues to be a great ambassador of Stingrays hockey "
The 6-foot, 205-pound forward helped lead the Stingrays to the first ever Kelly Cup Championship in 1997 with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 18 postseason games that year. Marietti repeated his success with five goals and seven assists in 11 games during the 2001 postseason, winning another Kelly Cup along the way.
The long time Stingray was named captain for all nine seasons he played in Charleston, ranking among the longest in ECHL history for a player to captain a single team. Marietti was inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame while serving as a Stingrays assistant coach during the 2003-04 campaign and is one of only three Stingrays to have their number retired, joining Mark Bavis and Dave Seitz.
The native of Haileybury, Ontario played three years of junior hockey with the London Knights before starting his professional career with the Rochester Americans of the AHL.
Marietti was joined by Ray Harris, Joel Martin, and Tim Nowak as members of the 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame inducted during a luncheon in conjunction with the 2022 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All Star Classic.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2022
- Brett Marietti Inducted to ECHL Hall of Fame - South Carolina Stingrays
- Second Period Goal Explosion Leads to 6-4 Win over Worcester - Reading Royals
- Railers Comeback Falls Short, as Royals Win 6-4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Vilio Records Hat Trick in Glads Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- McCarron Sets Everblades Career Points Mark in Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender of the Year Award Named in Honor of Nick Vitucci - Toledo Walleye
- Goaltender of the Year Award Named in Honor of Nick Vitucci - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, January 17 - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 17, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Miner Returns for MLK 1 PM Game - Utah Grizzlies
- The Trois-Rivières Lions: The Best-Represented Team at the All-Star Classic - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bibeau to Backup in Seattle this Afternoon - Allen Americans
- Jason Payne Named Assistant Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brad Barone Added to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Following a Humbling 2020-21 Season, Logan Nelson Reaches New Heights with Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- Florek Added to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Roster Changes Announced for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Everblades Trade for Defenseman Christian Hausinger - Florida Everblades
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 17, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades and Gladiators to Open Three-Game Week on Monday - Florida Everblades
- MLK Day Matchup with Worcester Set for 1:00 p.m. Puck Drop - Reading Royals
- Glads Aim for Fifth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.