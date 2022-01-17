Brett Marietti Inducted to ECHL Hall of Fame

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Former Stingray, Brett Marietti, was inducted into the East Coast Hockey League Hall of Fame on Monday. He is the sixth player with ties to the Stingrays to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame, joining Tom Nemeth, Rod Taylor, Dave Seitz, Jason Saal, and Jared Bednar.

Marietti spent nine of his 10 professional hockey seasons in the Lowcountry playing for the Stingrays organization. After 550 games in Charleston, the forward ranks first in franchise history in games played, and second in goals (194), assists (287), and total points (481). Marietti also ranks 24th in ECHL history in games played, 28th in goals, 36th in points, and tied for 38th in assists.

"Today is a great day for Brett and the Stingrays organization," said President Rob Concannon. "Brett's stats painted a small picture of the leader and player he was for many years. He set the standard of what it meant to be a Stingray and continues to be a great ambassador of Stingrays hockey "

The 6-foot, 205-pound forward helped lead the Stingrays to the first ever Kelly Cup Championship in 1997 with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 18 postseason games that year. Marietti repeated his success with five goals and seven assists in 11 games during the 2001 postseason, winning another Kelly Cup along the way.

The long time Stingray was named captain for all nine seasons he played in Charleston, ranking among the longest in ECHL history for a player to captain a single team. Marietti was inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame while serving as a Stingrays assistant coach during the 2003-04 campaign and is one of only three Stingrays to have their number retired, joining Mark Bavis and Dave Seitz.

The native of Haileybury, Ontario played three years of junior hockey with the London Knights before starting his professional career with the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Marietti was joined by Ray Harris, Joel Martin, and Tim Nowak as members of the 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame inducted during a luncheon in conjunction with the 2022 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All Star Classic.

