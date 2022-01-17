Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears make their first visit to Portland since the 2018-19 season this week, as they hit the road for a three-game set against the Maine Mariners.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Jan. 21 at Maine Mariners at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Maine Mariners at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at Maine Mariners at 3 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

Watch the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NHL Network! The format pits a team of ECHL All-Stars against the Jacksonville Icemen on their home ice at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 18-13-2-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 21 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka - 9

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan - 16 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 36 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +6

BITES:

Tristin Langan (2g-4a) and Odeen Tufto (1g-5a) tied with four other players for the league lead in scoring last week with six points apiece. Tufto's five assists were the most among any ECHL player last week.

Dylan Fitze with two other ECHL players for the league lead in goals last week with four.

Orlando is 13-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Michael Brodzinski and Luke McInnis are tied with Atlanta's Tim Davison for the lead among Eastern Conference defensemen with six goals.

The Solar Bears are 11-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 25 GP, 17-5-1, .908%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 13 GP, 2g-8a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 32 GP, 0g-6a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

Forward Jake Transit joined us for last week's episode to share his hockey journey from Michigan, including playing in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, and what led to him joining the Solar Bears in the middle of the December road trip in Texas.

