Brad Barone Added to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Brad Barone has been added to the roster for the ECHL All-Stars for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey. Barone will join Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk, who was named to the ECHL All-Star roster last week.

Barone, 31, is in his first season with the Solar Bears after signing with the organization on Oct. 21, and ranks among the league leaders in several statistical categories. He has appeared in 19 games with Orlando (4th), going 11-5-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average (10th), a .930 save percentage (3rd) and one shutout. Barone's 11 victories are fourth in the ECHL. Barone also earned Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the week of Nov. 22-28.

The seventh-year pro has appeared in 65 career ECHL games with Orlando, Utah, Rapid City, Norfolk, Newfoundland, Greenville and Atlanta, and owns a 28-19-8 record with a 2.92 GAA, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound netminder has also played professionally for Roanoke, Mississippi and Louisiana of the Southern Professional Hockey League and was named to the SPHL's First All-Star Team and earned Goaltender of the Year honors in 2017-18. Barone also suited up for Berlin of the Federal Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, the Medfield, Massachusetts native played at Boston College, where he went 2-1-0 over eight outings with a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage, and was on the Eagles' 2012 national championship roster.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

