Gould Scores as ECHL All-Stars Beat Jacksonville
January 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans forward Gavin Gould in the ECHL All-Star Game
(Allen Americans, Credit: Gary McCullough)
Allen, Texas - The ECHL All-Stars defeated the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday night by a score of 14-7 in Jacksonville, Florida. Allen Americans forward Gavin Gould scored the opening goal of the game for the ECHL All-Stars in front of a crowd of 7,687.
Gavin Gould, selected to his first ECHL All Star Classic this season had a goal with two shots on net finishing a plus one for the game. Gould took a pass from behind the Jacksonville net beating former Americans goalie Justin Kapelmaster from the slot to put the All-Stars up 1-0 at 2:05 of the opening period.
Former Allen Americans forward Olivier Archambault had five assists and finished the game a plus five with three shots on net.
Marcus Crawford of Kansas City won the MVP award with a hat trick and an assist for the winning team.
In the fastest skater competition, Ben Hawerchuk of Jacksonville won the event with a time of 13.01seconds. Gavin Gould finished seventh overall with a time of 13.46 seconds.
Gavin Gould and the Americans return to action this weekend in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies.
