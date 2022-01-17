Thunder Weekly, January 17

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home for a three-game set this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, January 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-1 W

Thursday, January 13

Rapid City at Wichita, 4-1 L

Friday, January 14

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-2 L

Saturday, January 15

Rapid City at Wichita, 5-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 21

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. College Night and Customer Appreciation Buy-In Night.

Saturday, January 22

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 23

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Wintertainment.

**All games can -be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:30 p.m. and 25 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 6-10-3-0

AWAY: 9-9-1-0

OVERALL: 12-19-4-0

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 28 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Carter Johnson, 11

Assists: Brayden Watts, 26

Points: Brayden Watts, 33

+/-: Sean Allen, Nick Minerva, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 83

CAREER HIGH - Brayden Watts added three more assists over the weekend. He set a new career-high in assists with 26 and points with 33. The second-year forward from Bakersfield, California is tied for the league-lead in assists and tied for ninth in points.

STEADY - Cam Clarke has continued to be a steady fixture on the backend for the Thunder. He has points in six-straight and assists over his last three contests. Clarke needs one helper to tie his career-high from a year ago and three points to equal his career-high in that category.

FREDDY - Logan Fredericks has been a pleasant addition to the Thunder lineup. The rookie forward has goals in back-to-back games. Fredericks has 10 points (7g, 3a) in 28 games so far this season.

WELCOME BACK - Stephen Johnson returned from injury over the weekend. It was his first game since October 30, He scored on Saturday night. The second-year forward has six points in six games this season and has only been held without a point twice so far this year.

RED HOT - Jay Dickman returned from the American Hockey League this past week and continued where he left off. He has points in four of his last five outings. The Shoreview, Minnesota native has 27 points (9g, 18a) in 29 games.

FIRSTS - Wichita has had a knack for scoring first this season. The Thunder are tied for third in that category (20 times) with a 9-9-2-0 record.

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Buitenhuis will represent the Thunder on Monday in the ECHL All-Star Classic...Carter Johnson is fifth in rookie scoring with 26 points...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (83) and tied for fourth in major penalties (5)...Wichita is 6-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 2-0-0 in four-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

