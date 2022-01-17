Everblades and Gladiators to Open Three-Game Week on Monday

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' current three-game road trip concludes with a quick trip to Duluth, Ga. for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Atlanta Gladiators on Monday. The single game will get underway at 12:30 pm. Following the leaguewide ECHL All-Star Break January 18-20, the Everblades will return home for a pair of games on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22, as the Blades and Gladiators shift the action to Hertz Arena.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators, the Gladiators have called Duluth, Georgia home since 2003, when they were originally known as the Gwinnett Gladiators, before changing their moniker to Atlanta Gladiators in 2015. The Glads have won three South Division championships (2005-06, 2011-12 and 2012-13) and won a conference title in 2005-06, while calling Gas South Arena home since 2003.

THE SERIES: Florida and Atlanta have met seven times this season, with the Everblades posting a 4-1-2-0 record. After a 3-2 overtime setback on November 14, the Blades took four of five from the Glads from December 15 through January 1, before Atlanta claimed another 3-2 overtime triumph in the teams' last meeting on January 2.

LAST TIME OUT: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits picked up a 3-1 victory over the Everblades on Saturday, jumping out to a 2-0 first period lead before the teams traded third period goals. ECHL All-Star and league point leader Blake Winiecki picked up the Blades' only tally, registering his 99th professional goal midway through the final stanza. Jake Jaremko and John McCarron earned assists.

McCARRON SITS ATOP MOUNT EVERBLADE: By earning the assist on Blake Winiecki's third-period goal on Saturday, Everblade Captain John McCarron raised his career totals to 319 regular-season points and 365 points including playoffs, matching the franchise's career records that he now shares with Reggie Berg (1999-2007). McCarron is just one point shy of taking sole possession of the organization's career records for regular-season and overall points.

WINIECKI HEADS TO MONDAY'S ALL-STAR GAME: In Monday's matinee, the Everblades will be without the services of ECHL points leader Blake Winiecki, but for good reason. The Lakeville, Minnesota native will be suiting up in tonight's ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville. Making his ECHL All-Star debut, the fourth-year Everblade leads the ECHL with 40 points and he ranks third in the league with 23 assists. Winiecki's success this season included Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of Nov. 1-7. Winiecki now has 99 career pro goals, including playoffs, leaving him one shy of 100 lamp lighters for his career. The game will be telecast exclusively on NHL Network at 7:30 pm.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Atlanta Gladiators

WHERE: Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.)

WHEN: Monday, January 17 at 12:30 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

