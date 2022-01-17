Florek Added to ECHL All-Star Classic

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Monday that forward Justin Florek has been added to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster. The mid-season event is hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were initially determined by a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Florek re-signed with the Stingrays this past offseason for his second year in the Lowcountry. This year, Florek has recorded 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 31 games played. This will be Florek's first ECHL All-Star selection.

The native of Marquette, MI native is in his 10th season of professional hockey, playing in 623 games across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, DEL, and EBEL and amassing 281 career points (120 goals, 161 assists).

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars, as well as feature several skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team score.

There have been 70 players from the ECHL All-Star Game that have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 54 since 2002.

The Stingrays are back in action this Friday, January 21st against the Jacksonville Icemen as the team heads to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

