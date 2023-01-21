Toledo Shuts Out Iowa, 5-0
January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders were shut out by Sebastian Cossa and the Toledo Walleye Saturday at Xtream Arena, 5-0. Cossa notched his first professional shutout with 23 saves. Iowa will try to avoid the series sweep tomorrow at 2:05 p.m.
Trevin Kolzowski got the nod for Iowa between the pipes and blocked 26 of 31 shots.
Toledo's Mitchell Heard opened the scoring 4:36 into the first period on a breakaway shot from the left circle to put the Walleye up 1-0. Brandon Hawkins extended the Toledo lead on a pass from Gordie Green that connected with a crashing Hawkins to slam another one home. With 1:02 left in the first period Kirill Tyutyayev got the one-timer from Conlan Keenan to put Toledo up, 3-0. Green tallied the next two goals to cap the Toledo victory. The first came off a rebound at net front and the second off a breakaway steal.
On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2:05 p.m., we're very excited for Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic and Star Wars Day; we'll have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate our Mascot Dash is style with fun birthday activities, with a Star Wars twist. It's also a Fanbango Giveaway to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Steindler.
Iowa is home for three more games next week against division foe Fort Wayne on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, January 27 at 7:05 p.m., the Heartlanders prepare for a Rose Friday with a matchup against the Komets presented by Paul Park Real Estate.
The Heartlanders host Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 28 at 7:05 p.m. for D.C. Comics Night where the Heartlanders will wear specialty FLASH jerseys, plus Fight With Flash Night where a portion of proceeds raised from the specialty jersey auction will benefit the Fight With Flash Foundation. Wear your D.C. Comics apparel to the game for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes.
On Sunday, January 29 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders wrap up the weekend with Elementary School Day presented by MidWestOne Bank and a postgame skate presented by the Family Dental Center. The Heartlanders will welcome all Elementary School students, teachers and administrators and give back to local districts. After the game, take the ice with the players for a postgame skate.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2023
- Fuel Take Big Win in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Defeat Grizz 5-2 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Toledo Shuts Out Iowa, 5-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Electrify on Taylor's Late Historic Goal, Down Nailers in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Dominate Admirals to Complete Series Sweep in Norfolk, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Blank Growlers 5-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Who Ya Gonna Call? Everblades Bust Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Wings Steal Another One in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Down Worcester to Win Seventh Straight - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Topped 5-0 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Turnbull's Two Goals Lift Stingrays Past Gladiators - South Carolina Stingrays
- Former Thunder Netminder Skinner Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Game - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 21 - ECHL
- Lions Endure Another Defeat - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Tyson Feist: Solar Bears Sign Branden Makara - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 21 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monsters (AHL) Send Cajan, Lambdin Back to Wolves (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Opens Weekend with Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Face Savannah, Looking for Fourth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Opens Three-In-Three with 3-2 Loss to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Preview: Royals Land in Norfolk for Series Finale vs. Admirals - Reading Royals
- Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Fall to Thunder 3-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Toledo Shuts Out Iowa, 5-0
- Landers Give Up 6 To Toledo Friday
- Iowa Loses in OT to Kansas City, 4-3
- KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2
- Early Second-Period Goals Solve Iowa, 3-1