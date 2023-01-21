Toledo Shuts Out Iowa, 5-0

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders were shut out by Sebastian Cossa and the Toledo Walleye Saturday at Xtream Arena, 5-0. Cossa notched his first professional shutout with 23 saves. Iowa will try to avoid the series sweep tomorrow at 2:05 p.m.

Trevin Kolzowski got the nod for Iowa between the pipes and blocked 26 of 31 shots.

Toledo's Mitchell Heard opened the scoring 4:36 into the first period on a breakaway shot from the left circle to put the Walleye up 1-0. Brandon Hawkins extended the Toledo lead on a pass from Gordie Green that connected with a crashing Hawkins to slam another one home. With 1:02 left in the first period Kirill Tyutyayev got the one-timer from Conlan Keenan to put Toledo up, 3-0. Green tallied the next two goals to cap the Toledo victory. The first came off a rebound at net front and the second off a breakaway steal.

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2:05 p.m., we're very excited for Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic and Star Wars Day; we'll have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate our Mascot Dash is style with fun birthday activities, with a Star Wars twist. It's also a Fanbango Giveaway to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Steindler.

Iowa is home for three more games next week against division foe Fort Wayne on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, January 27 at 7:05 p.m., the Heartlanders prepare for a Rose Friday with a matchup against the Komets presented by Paul Park Real Estate.

The Heartlanders host Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 28 at 7:05 p.m. for D.C. Comics Night where the Heartlanders will wear specialty FLASH jerseys, plus Fight With Flash Night where a portion of proceeds raised from the specialty jersey auction will benefit the Fight With Flash Foundation. Wear your D.C. Comics apparel to the game for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes.

On Sunday, January 29 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders wrap up the weekend with Elementary School Day presented by MidWestOne Bank and a postgame skate presented by the Family Dental Center. The Heartlanders will welcome all Elementary School students, teachers and administrators and give back to local districts. After the game, take the ice with the players for a postgame skate.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

