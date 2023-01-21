Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 21 at 6:05 PM

January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign against the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tonight's game will be the second of a three-game weekend that will be completed tomorrow at home against the Jacksonville Icemen.

LAST TIME OUT

Carter Turnbull gave the Stingrays an early lead only 42 seconds into the contest against Jacksonville on Friday night. The Stingrays and Icemen traded off the next six goals with tallies from Alex Fortin, Martin Haš, and Josh Wilkins. In a 4-3 game early in the third period, Jonny Evans and Ryan Scarfo scored on the man advantage, marking two of the Stingrays' four power play goals on the night.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 127-67-12-8 in 214 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 4-1-1-1 through the first seven games of the season series and will face off with the Gladiators five more times this year. Four of the remaining games, including tonight's, take place at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays have picked up points in the last five contests, alternating wins with overtime and shootout losses.

JANUARY IS FOR SPECIAL TEAMS

The Stingrays have been one of the top-producing squads on special teams throughout the month of January. On the power play, South Carolina has converted on 35.5% (11-for-31) of their man advantages and killed 92.6% of their times shorthanded. Due to recent success, the power play is now the best in the ECHL, converting 26.8% of their power play chances. South Carolina has had nine games with multiple power play goals, with two surpassing three goals, two games with four goals, and a franchise-best five power play goals on December 14th.

21 FOR 21

Forward Carter Turnbull has regained his spot alone at the top of the scoring charts, netting his league-leading 21st tally of the season last night in Jacksonville. The rookie out of Nanaimo, BC has flipped a switch this year, adding 14 assists to his goal total for 35 points. Among rookies, Turnbull is also fifth in points and cracks the top 20 in assists.

THE REINFORCEMENT REVIVAL

South Carolina has had eight players marked out over the last few weeks due to injury. Tonight, they'll see Tarek Baker return to the lineup for the first time since December 28th. The forward out of Verona, WI has 12 points on four goals and eight assists in 24 games this season and has been called upon at crucial times to win faceoffs. Jackson Leppard has officially arrived in the Lowcountry as well after being acquired from the Allen Americans on Thursday. In his second season, Leppard has suited up for 31 games, tallying 10 points on three goals and seven assists.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester - Friday, February 3 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.