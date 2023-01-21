Americans Fall to Thunder 3-1

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), saw their three-game losing streak come to an end on Friday night, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Wichita Thunder in front of 6,412 at Intrust Bank Arena.

Wichita never trailed in this one. The Thunder took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Jay Dickman's 13th of the season. The goal came even strength at the 11:50 mark of the opening period.

Allen tied the score in the second frame as Colton Hargrove fired a puck in the net from the slot for his 14th of the season from Hank Crone and Liam Finlay. With the goal, Hargrove extended his point streak to 10 games. Crone's assist extended his streak to eight games.

Wichita broke the tie late in the second period on Quinn Preston's 15th of the season. His goal turned out to be the game winning goal. The Thunder added a power play goal late for insurance to end the Americans three-game winning streak.

The Americans will have Saturday off and resume the road trip on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Chad Costello: "Penalties killed us tonight. We spent half the third period killing penalties. Plus losing two players to injuries and Pochiro late in the third really hurt our chances of a coming back."

1. WIC - S. Mann

2. WIC - Q. Preston

3. ALN - C. Hargrove

