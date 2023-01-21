ECHL Transactions - January 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 21, 2023:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Brennan Blaszczak, F from Kalamazoo

Jacksonville:

Neil Robinson, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kaid Oliver, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Odeen Tufto, F recalled by Tucson

Fort Wayne:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Maine:

Add Eduards Tralmaks, F assigned by Providence

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Newfoundland:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Branden Makara, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse (a.m.)

Reading:

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G loaned to Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Jackson Leppard, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Tarek Baker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Add Michael Farren, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve

Delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve

Add Chase Zieky, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville) [1/20]

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/20]

Wichita:

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Collin Adams, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve

