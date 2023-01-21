ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 21, 2023:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Brennan Blaszczak, F from Kalamazoo
Jacksonville:
Neil Robinson, F from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kaid Oliver, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Odeen Tufto, F recalled by Tucson
Fort Wayne:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Maine:
Add Eduards Tralmaks, F assigned by Providence
Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Newfoundland:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Branden Makara, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse (a.m.)
Reading:
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G loaned to Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add Jackson Leppard, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Tarek Baker, F activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Add Michael Farren, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve
Delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve
Add Chase Zieky, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville) [1/20]
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/20]
Wichita:
Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Collin Adams, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve
